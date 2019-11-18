Nilsson will guard the road cage in Tuesday's matchup against the Red Wings.

Nilsson gets the starting nod for the first half of back-to-back contests. The 29-year-old netminder battled to a win over the Red Wings earlier this season and posted a .944 save percentage in the process, and he's been a welcomed surprise this year with an overall .925 mark over 10 contests. The Red Wings remain sluggish offensively with a league-worst 2.32 goals per game, so Nilsson's in a solid position to continue his success.