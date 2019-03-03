Nilsson will patrol the road crease in Sunday's game versus the Panthers, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

It's tough enough for the Senators to secure wins with few offensive weapons, but Nilsson has been a liability in the blue paint of late, posting an .849 save percentage and 5.04 GAA over the last five games. The Panthers will make it difficult to pull out of this slump, as they rank 10th in the league with 3.16 goals per game.