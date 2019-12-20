Senators' Anders Nilsson: Placed on injured reserve
Nilsson is dealing with a concussion and has been designated for injured reserve Friday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Nilsson was reportedly sidelined versus the Predators on Thursday due to an illness, but it now appears he was suffering from a more serious injury. The netminder won't be available for the Senators' next two outings ahead of the Christmas break. Craig Anderson (knee) has been given the all-clear and could get the start versus the Flyers on Saturday.
