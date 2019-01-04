Senators' Anders Nilsson: Preparing for debut with Ottawa
Nilsson will start in goal for his debut with the Senators in Saturday's game against the visiting Wild, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.
This will be Nilsson's first game since being traded from Vancouver on Wednesday. The Swede carries a 39-54-13 record over a six-year career split between five teams. Nilsson has a career GAA of 3.07 and a save percentage standing at .905 over 117 career games. He'll begin his tenure with Ottawa against a Minnesota team that has a road record of 9-10-0.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...