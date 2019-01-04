Nilsson will start in goal for his debut with the Senators in Saturday's game against the visiting Wild, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

This will be Nilsson's first game since being traded from Vancouver on Wednesday. The Swede carries a 39-54-13 record over a six-year career split between five teams. Nilsson has a career GAA of 3.07 and a save percentage standing at .905 over 117 career games. He'll begin his tenure with Ottawa against a Minnesota team that has a road record of 9-10-0.