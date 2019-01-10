Nilsson will guard the cage for Thursday's road clash with Los Angeles, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Nilsson will make his fourth consecutive appearance in the pipes, as he takes both ends of the Senators' back-to-back. The Swedish netminder figures to see a heavy workload until Craig Anderson (concussion) is ready to return to action. Since joining Ottawa via trade, Nilsson is 1-2-0 with a 2.75 GAA and .903 save percentage.