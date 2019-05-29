Senators' Anders Nilsson: Re-signs with club
Nilsson agreed to terms on a two-year, $5.2 million contract with Ottawa on Wednesday.
Nilsson was acquired by the Senators from the Canucks last season and went on to post a 11-11-0 record with two shutouts and a 2.90 GAA in 24 outings for Ottawa. At times, it appeared Nilsson surpassed Craig Anderson as the No. 1 option between the pipes, but new head coach D.J. Smith will likely face a difficult decision during training camp about who to go with for Opening Night.
