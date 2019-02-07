Nilsson will patrol the crease at home versus the Ducks on Thursday.

Five goalies have seen game action for the Senators this season, with Nilsson maintaining the best save percentage (.919) and GAA (2.61) among the group. Naturally, it's been tough for opposing teams to flip the biscuit behind the 6-foot-6, 232-pound netminder, and his goals allowed have come from the deepest distance in comparison to his Sens teammates -- 27.53 feet, per Natural Stat Trick. Now, he'll face a Ducks team that has lost five straight games while struggling to the league's worst goal differential at minus-47.