Nilsson is back on the ice at practice, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports

Craig Anderson has the start against Florida and will likely be the starter through the end of the week, but this is an encouraging sign for Nilsson that he might be back to game action soon. Nilsson owners would love to have him back for Jan. 10, when the Senators go up against Detroit and its league-worst offense, and this puts him on track to possibly be the netminder for that contest.