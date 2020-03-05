Senators' Anders Nilsson: Ruled out of road trip
Nilsson (concussion) has been ruled out of the Senators upcoming five-game road trip, Steve Lloyd of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
At this point it's looking more and more likely that Nilsson won't be ready to return before the 2019-20 campaign comes to an end. If that ends up being the case, the 29-year-old Swede will finish the season having posted a 9-9-2 record while registering a 3.18 GAA and .908 save percentage in 20 appearances.
