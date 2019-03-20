Nilsson will start between the pipes in Wednesday's road clash with the Canucks, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Nilsson has won three of his last four contests and will go into Vancouver riding a two-game winning streak -- including a 35-save shutout against the Blues on March 14. In his last four outings, the Swede allowed seven goals while posting a 1.77 GAA and .948 save percentage. Nilsson will take on a Vancouver offense that has averaged 2.25 goals per game through eight games in March, good for 22nd-best in the league.