Nilsson made 35 saves in a 2-0 win over the Blues on Thursday.

He helped the Sens snap a four-game skid. It was Nilsson's second shutout of the season and sixth of his NHL career. He has looked sharp this month -- he's 2-1 in three starts with just five goals against. Nilsson could be in line for a few more starts than usual given his recent results ... and the Sens' need to finish better than last overall. Otherwise, they surrender the best-odds of the first-overall draft pick in June to Colorado.