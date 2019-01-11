Senators' Anders Nilsson: Sharp in victory
Nilsson stopped 33 of 34 shots Thursday, earning a 4-1 win over Los Angeles.
Playing his old foes in the Pacific Division is paying off for the ex-Canuck, as Nilsson has now bested the Ducks and Kings on consecutive nights. There's a good chance he'll get a night off against the Sharks on Saturday after a back-to-back, but if he plays, he's worth a start.
More News
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Protecting crease Thursday•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Earns first win with Senators•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Facing weak offense•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Allows two goals in relief role•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Can't seem to buy a win•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Preparing for debut with Ottawa•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...