Nilsson stopped 33 of 34 shots Thursday, earning a 4-1 win over Los Angeles.

Playing his old foes in the Pacific Division is paying off for the ex-Canuck, as Nilsson has now bested the Ducks and Kings on consecutive nights. There's a good chance he'll get a night off against the Sharks on Saturday after a back-to-back, but if he plays, he's worth a start.