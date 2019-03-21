Senators' Anders Nilsson: Shelled by Canucks
Nilsson gave up six goals on 39 shots in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Canucks.
Nilsson was almost bailed out, as the Senators put on a four-goal rally in the third period, but he promptly gave up a second goal to Bo Horvat to effectively kill the rally. Nilsson's record dropped to 13-18-1 with a 3.04 GAA and a .907 save percentage. Wins are hard to come by for any Senators goalie this year, and matchups on the road against the Flames on Thursday and Oilers on Saturday are not recommended plays for Nilsson's fantasy owners.
