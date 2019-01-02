The Canucks traded Nilsson and Darren Archibald to the Senators on Wednesday in exchange for Mike McKenna, Tom Pyatt and a sixth-round pick in the 2019 NHL entry draft.

Nilsson won't need to do anything more than switch locker rooms Wednesday, as the Senators and Canucks are set to square off in the evening. He should be in uniform for his new squad, though likely as a backup as the team has already announced that Marcus Hogberg will start between the pipes. Hogberg has been anything but impressive in his first two showings, so Nilsson could move into the primary role moving forward until Craig Anderson (concussion) is cleared to return.