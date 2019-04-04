Senators' Anders Nilsson: Stands tall against Rangers
Nilsson turned aside 27 of 28 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.
A shorthanded goal by young countryman Lias Andersson spoiled his shutout bid. Nilsson hasn't put together great overall stats since joining the Senators, but his 11-11-0 record is fairly impressive given the team's struggles.
More News
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Starting in New York•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Good game but lacks consistency•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: In line to face Panthers•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Shelled by Canucks•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Seeking third straight win Wednesday•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Third win in last four games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...