Senators' Anders Nilsson: Starting in Dallas
Nilsson will start Monday in Dallas.
Nilsson has outplayed starter Craig Anderson, but he hasn't been rewarded for a .922 save percentage with an 0-1-1 record and 3.39 GAA. As long as he's tending twine for the lowly Senators, the Swedish netminder will have a hard time carving out much value regardless of workload.
More News
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Brilliant in shootout loss•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Tending twine in Vegas•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: No match for defending champs•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Facing defending champions•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Gets starting nod against Habs•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Between pipes Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.