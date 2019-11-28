Senators' Anders Nilsson: Starting in Minnesota
Nilsson will guard the cage during Friday's road matchup with Minnesota, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Nilsson has been on a roll over the last two weeks, posting an impressive .940 save percentage and 1.77 GAA while earning wins in three of his four starts. The 29-year-old Swede will look to stay sharp in a road matchup with a Wild team that's 5-1-2 at home this year.
