Senators' Anders Nilsson: Starting in Montreal
Nilsson will man the visitors' crease Tuesday night in Montreal, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Nilsson played sensationally in his last start, stopping 38 of 40 shots in a 5-2 win over Boston. He'll look to make it two wins a row Tuesday, taking on a Montreal squad that's scored two or fewer goals in three of its last four games.
