Senators' Anders Nilsson: Starting in New York
Nilsson will guard the cage in Wednesday's road game against the Rangers, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Nilsson was decent in his last start Thursday against Florida, stopping 29 of 32 shots, but he ultimately suffered his 20th defeat of the campaign. The Swedish netminder will look to get back on track and snap his two-game losing streak in a road matchup with a Rangers team that's averaging 2.85 goals per game at home this season, 23rd in the NHL.
