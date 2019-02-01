Senators' Anders Nilsson: Starting in Pittsburgh
Nilsson will start between the pipes in Friday's road game against the Penguins.
Nilsson was razor sharp in his last start Jan. 18 against the Hurricanes, turning aside 33 of 34 shots en route to a convincing 4-1 road win. The 28-year-old backstop will look to keep rolling and pick up his eighth victory of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a Pittsburgh club that's averaging 3.56 goals per game at home this season, fifth in the NHL.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...