Nilsson will start between the pipes in Friday's road game against the Penguins.

Nilsson was razor sharp in his last start Jan. 18 against the Hurricanes, turning aside 33 of 34 shots en route to a convincing 4-1 road win. The 28-year-old backstop will look to keep rolling and pick up his eighth victory of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a Pittsburgh club that's averaging 3.56 goals per game at home this season, fifth in the NHL.