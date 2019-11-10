Nilsson made 38 saves in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

His shutout bid was squashed in the second period by an Andrei Svechnikov power-play marker, but Nilsson still turned in another strong effort. The 29-year-old appears to have wrested the Senators' No. 1 job away from Craig Anderson, at least for now -- Nilsson has started three of the last four games and seven of the last 11, and on the season he's 4-3-1 with a 2.66 GAA and .930 save percentage.