Senators' Anders Nilsson: Stays sharp in win
Nilsson made 38 saves in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.
His shutout bid was squashed in the second period by an Andrei Svechnikov power-play marker, but Nilsson still turned in another strong effort. The 29-year-old appears to have wrested the Senators' No. 1 job away from Craig Anderson, at least for now -- Nilsson has started three of the last four games and seven of the last 11, and on the season he's 4-3-1 with a 2.66 GAA and .930 save percentage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.