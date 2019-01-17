Senators' Anders Nilsson: Steps up against Avalanche
Nilsson stopped 32 of 34 shots Wednesday, helping his team earn a 5-2 win over Colorado.
Nilsson's solid play against Pacific Division foes has apparently now extended to the rest of the Western Conference, as he turned in his third game in four with a save percentage above .925. The bad news is that he's conceded four goals in each of his past three starts against Eastern opposition, and the Senators have a Friday matchup with a Carolina that scored twice on 13 shots against Nilsson in a relief appearance. As nice as this performance was for him, it's probably an aberration.
More News
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Confirmed to start Wednesday•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Can't stop Sharks•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Sharp in victory•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Protecting crease Thursday•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Earns first win with Senators•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Facing weak offense•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...