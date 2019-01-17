Nilsson stopped 32 of 34 shots Wednesday, helping his team earn a 5-2 win over Colorado.

Nilsson's solid play against Pacific Division foes has apparently now extended to the rest of the Western Conference, as he turned in his third game in four with a save percentage above .925. The bad news is that he's conceded four goals in each of his past three starts against Eastern opposition, and the Senators have a Friday matchup with a Carolina that scored twice on 13 shots against Nilsson in a relief appearance. As nice as this performance was for him, it's probably an aberration.