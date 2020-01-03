Play

Nilsson (concussion) will remain on the sidelines for at least the next week, Wayne Scanlan of the Ottawa Citizen reports.

While a week remains the short end of Nilsson's potential return to action, it sounds as though it's fairly open-ended despite the netminder resuming skating Wednesday. Craig Anderson and Marcus Hogberg should continue to hold down the goaltending duties until Nilsson is given the green light.

More News
Our Latest Stories