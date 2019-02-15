Senators' Anders Nilsson: Struggles in defeat to Detroit
Nilsson made 26 saves on 29 shots Thursday, taking a 3-2 loss to the Red Wings.
When you're trying to earn a job, these aren't the kinds of performances that help. Nilsson has now posted sub-par games in back-to-back contests against sub-par opponents in Carolina and Detroit, which makes his great night against Winnipeg look like an outlier and his shutout of the Ducks having more to do with the Ducks' ineptitude than his own play. With those same Jets likely looking to even the score Saturday, Nilsson probably isn't a great choice in his next matchup.
