Senators' Anders Nilsson: Stunned for four goals
Nilsson allowed four goals on 15 shots in one period of Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.
Nilsson was replaced in the crease by Marcus Hogberg at the start of the second period. Nilsson will bear the loss this time, dropping his record to 7-7-1. The 29-year-old has a 3.15 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 15 starts this year. Craig Anderson (lower body) is expected to tend the twine Wednesday in Edmonton, although Nilsson would be likely to get the nod if Anderson is unable to play.
More News
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Guarding cage Tuesday•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Takes one on chin•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Starting in Minnesota•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Allows two goals in loss•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Manning crease Wednesday•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Wins third straight start•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.