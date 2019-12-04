Nilsson allowed four goals on 15 shots in one period of Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Nilsson was replaced in the crease by Marcus Hogberg at the start of the second period. Nilsson will bear the loss this time, dropping his record to 7-7-1. The 29-year-old has a 3.15 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 15 starts this year. Craig Anderson (lower body) is expected to tend the twine Wednesday in Edmonton, although Nilsson would be likely to get the nod if Anderson is unable to play.