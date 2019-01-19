Nilsson stopped 33 of 34 shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

The 28-year-old continues to shine, winning four of his last five starts and posting a 2.14 GAA and .931 save percentage through seven outings in January since coming over from the Canucks. Nilsson has very quickly established himself as a strong option for the Sens, but with Craig Anderson now recovered from his concussion, it remains to be seen how the workload in net will be divvied up between the duo.