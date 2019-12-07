Nilsson stopped 13 of 15 shots after replacing Craig Anderson (lower body) midway through the first period of Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Flyers.

Anderson gave up the first two Philly goals before exiting, but Ottawa tied things up in the second period, making Nilsson the goalie of record. The two have been in a timeshare of late, but if Anderson's injury proves to be serious, Nilsson would see a significant bump in his workload despite a lackluster 3.10 GAA and .910 save percentage on the year.