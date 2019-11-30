Nilsson allowed seven goals on 35 shots in a 7-2 loss to the Wild on Friday.

The Senators allowed a power-play goal, but owners probably expected more markers on the man advantage than that from the Wild, considering they had seven goals. Nilsson stopped only 26 of 32 at even strength, and all seven markers came in the second and third periods. Nilsson is 7-6-1 with a 2.92 GAA and .917 save percentage in 14 games this season.