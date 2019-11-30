Senators' Anders Nilsson: Takes one on chin
Nilsson allowed seven goals on 35 shots in a 7-2 loss to the Wild on Friday.
The Senators allowed a power-play goal, but owners probably expected more markers on the man advantage than that from the Wild, considering they had seven goals. Nilsson stopped only 26 of 32 at even strength, and all seven markers came in the second and third periods. Nilsson is 7-6-1 with a 2.92 GAA and .917 save percentage in 14 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.