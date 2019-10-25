Senators' Anders Nilsson: Taking on Isles
Nilsson will start Friday's game against the Islanders, Steve Lloyd of TSN 1200 reports.
Nilsson has outplayed Craig Anderson in net, and the Swedish netminder has let in just six goals on 133 shots in his last three shots for a .955 save percentage. The visiting Islanders sport a bottom-10 offense with 2.67 goals per game, but they also allow only 2.44, so Nilsson's unlikely to get much support.
More News
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Earns first win of 2019-20•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Gets starting nod•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Keeps things close in loss•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Starting in Dallas•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Brilliant in shootout loss•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Tending twine in Vegas•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.