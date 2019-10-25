Nilsson will start Friday's game against the Islanders, Steve Lloyd of TSN 1200 reports.

Nilsson has outplayed Craig Anderson in net, and the Swedish netminder has let in just six goals on 133 shots in his last three shots for a .955 save percentage. The visiting Islanders sport a bottom-10 offense with 2.67 goals per game, but they also allow only 2.44, so Nilsson's unlikely to get much support.