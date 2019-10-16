Nilsson will get the road start against the Golden Knights on Thursday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Nilsson was lit up for five goals by the Blues in his only start of the season, and a matchup won't get any easier against the Golden Knights. Through seven games, Vegas ranks seventh in the league with 3.71 goals per game so far and sixth with a 29.2 power-play percentage.

