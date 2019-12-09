Senators' Anders Nilsson: Tending twine Monday
Nilsson will protect the home goal in Monday's matchup against the Bruins, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Nilsson enters the contest on a four-game losing streak, as he's allowed 15 goals during that stretch while posting an .826 save percentage. Craig Anderson (lower body) is on IR, though, so Nilsson will need to right the ship quickly. It won't come easy against Boston's powerhouse, which leads the league with 3.67 goals per road game.
