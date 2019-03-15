Nilsson will start between the pipes in Saturday's game against the visiting Maple Leafs.

In his last outing, Nilsson helped Ottawa snap a four-game losing streak by shutting out the Blues on Thursday. The Swede is 2-1-0 in three starts so far in March, allowing just five goals while posting a 1.69 GAA and .948 save percentage. Nilsson and the Senators will face a tough Toronto offense Saturday -- the Maple Leafs average 3.56 goals per game on the road this season, good for second-best in the league.