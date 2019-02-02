Nilsson allowed five goals on 40 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Penguins on Friday.

Although he didn't play that poorly, the 28-year-old's hot streak came to a screeching halt against the Penguins. He came into the night with a .951 save percentage in the last five games, but Nilsson yielded a season-high five goals Friday. The loss dropped Nilsson to 4-4-0 with the Senators, but he still has a 2.53 GAA and .922 in eight games since joining Ottawa. Overall, Nilsson is 7-12-1 with a 2.88 GAA and a .906 save percentage this season with the Canucks and Senators.