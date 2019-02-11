Senators' Anders Nilsson: Will start versus Hurricanes
Nilsson has been announced as the starter for Tuesday's home game versus Carolina, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.
Nilsson has won back-to-back starts, including a shutout versus Anaheim back on Feb. 7. He and the Senators will hope to slow down the Hurricanes, who are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games. Ottawa is 4-6-0 in its last 10 and is last in the Atlantic Division, but Guy Boucher's team has won back-to-back contests.
