Senators' Anders Nilsson: Wins in overtime
Nilsson made 23 saves in a 4-3 overtime win over the Jets on Saturday.
Nilsson had lost two straight, so this was a nice bounce back. It was actually a light night for the twinetender -- he typically faces more than 40 shots a night. Nilsson is 6-6 with a 2.44 GAA and .930 save percentage in Canada's capital. He's doing everything he can to earn a new contract with the Sens this offseason.
