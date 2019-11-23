Senators' Anders Nilsson: Wins third straight start
Nilsson made 30 saves in a 4-1 win over the Rangers on Friday.
Nilsson was beaten by Jacob Trouba with 2:40 left in the first period and then locked things down the rest of the way en route to his third win in a row. The 29-year-old has been terrific for the Senators all season long, going 7-4-1 with a 2.63 GAA and .928 save percentage. He's brought stability and consistency to a youthful Ottawa roster.
More News
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: In goal Friday•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Captures sixth win•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Patrolling crease Tuesday•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Gives up one goal in win•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Guarding cage Friday•
-
Senators' Anders Nilsson: Chased from game by Hurricanes•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.