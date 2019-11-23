Nilsson made 30 saves in a 4-1 win over the Rangers on Friday.

Nilsson was beaten by Jacob Trouba with 2:40 left in the first period and then locked things down the rest of the way en route to his third win in a row. The 29-year-old has been terrific for the Senators all season long, going 7-4-1 with a 2.63 GAA and .928 save percentage. He's brought stability and consistency to a youthful Ottawa roster.