Senators' Andreas Englund: Ascends to top level
The Senators recalled Englund from AHL Belleville on Saturday.
The Senators need a seventh defenseman since Dylan Demelo (finger) is facing an extended absence. Englund gets the call, but he shouldn't be the concern of fantasy owners since the 23-year-old hasn't recorded a point in 11 AHL games this year.
