Senators' Andreas Englund: Bags helper Wednesday
Englund had an assist and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.
Englund picked up his first point in 12 games since he was recalled from AHL Belleville. The Swedish blueliner has three helpers, 58 hits and a minus-8 rating in 24 outings in a limited, third-pairing role for the Senators this year.
