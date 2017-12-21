Senators' Andreas Englund: Called up from minors
Englund was recalled from AHL Belleville on Thursday.
Englund is likely in Ottawa as an emergency depth option with Dion Phaneuf (personal) questionable against the Lightning on Thursday. Even if Phaneuf is unavailable, the 21-year-old Englund is unlikely to crack the lineup over Ben Harpur.
