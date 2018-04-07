Englund was recalled from AHL Belleville on Saturday.

Ottawa didn't have a chance to press Englund into game action at the highest level until now. He's a high-profile prospect selected in the second round (40th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. The Swede produced 10 points (one goal, nine assists) over 66 games with the minor-league Senators this season, with the relatively low output suggesting that he has a lot of refining to do on the North American stage.