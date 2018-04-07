Senators' Andreas Englund: Called up to big club
Englund was recalled from AHL Belleville on Saturday.
Ottawa didn't have a chance to press Englund into game action at the highest level until now. He's a high-profile prospect selected in the second round (40th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. The Swede produced 10 points (one goal, nine assists) over 66 games with the minor-league Senators this season, with the relatively low output suggesting that he has a lot of refining to do on the North American stage.
More News
-
Senators' Andreas Englund: Sent back to bus league•
-
Senators' Andreas Englund: Called up from minors•
-
Senators' Andreas Englund: Reassigned to AHL Binghamton•
-
Senators' Andreas Englund: Heads to NHL•
-
Senators' Andreas Englund: Sent down to minors•
-
Senators' Andreas Englund: Looks good to play Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...