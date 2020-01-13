The Senators waived Englund for the purpose of reassignment to AHL Belleville on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Englund has played the last 12 games while Nikita Zaitsev (lower body) was on the shelf, and he notched two assists and 28 hits. It looks like Zaitsev is ready to return, though, so Englund will be sent back to minors if he clears waivers.