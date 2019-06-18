Englund signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with the Senators on Tuesday.

Englund spent the majority of the 2018-19 campaign with AHL Belleville, notching three goals and 14 points while posting a plus-7 rating in 68 games. The 23-year-old blueliner will likely once again stick with the Senators' minor-league affiliate for most of the 2019-20 season, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on his status.