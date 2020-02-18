Senators' Andreas Englund: Promoted from minors
Englund was recalled from AHL Belleville on Tuesday.
Englund's time in the NHL is likely to be more permanent with the departure of Dylan DeMelo to Winnipeg. In 12 prior appearances this year, the 23-year-old Englund recorded two assists, five shots and 28 hits while averaging 10:30 of ice time.
