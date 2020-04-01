Senators' Andreas Englund: Reaches hiatus after slow start
Englund managed three points in 24 appearances for Ottawa prior to the hiatus.
Englund spent half of this time at AHL Belleville, although he didn't score a point for the B-Sens. He doesn't appear likely to be much of a threat for offense any time soon, so unless your league rewards defense, he's not worth a target in any format.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.