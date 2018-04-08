Englund was bumped down to AHL Belleville on Sunday, per the official AHL transaction log.

Ottawa was able to give Englund some action during the regular season finale Saturday against Boston, and although he didn't log a point, Englund did go plus-one in his 11:21 of ice time. The Swede is known for his defensive ability and breakout passes, and should push for a roster spot out of training camp next season.