Senators' Andreas Englund: Sent back to AHL
The Senators demoted Englund to AHL Belleville on Sunday.
Englund was recalled ahead of Sunday's tilt with the Stars but he didn't suit up for the contest before heading back to AHL Belleville. The 6-foot-4 blueliner has appeared in 12 NHL games and 22 AHL contests and should continue bouncing back and forth between the two teams.
