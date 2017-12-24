Senators' Andreas Englund: Sent back to bus league
Englund was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Saturday.
Englund didn't crack the lineup for Ottawa, as he was instead called up to provide depth as Dion Phaneuf (personal) sat out. In five career NHL games, Englund has a minus-3 rating and 18 hits.
