Senators' Andreas Englund: Sent to minors
The Senators reassigned Englund to AHL Belleville on Sunday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Englund played three games in this NHL stint, and he recorded zero points, a minus-2 rating and 10 PIM. The 23-year-old blueliner will try to help the minor-league club make the playoffs.
