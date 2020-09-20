Englund signed with Vasterviks IK of the Swedish Hockey League on Sunday, Hailey Salvian of The Athletic reports.

Englund played 24 games with the Senators this season, posting three assists and a minus-8 rating while averaging 10:54 per contest. He'll become a restricted free agent on Oct. 9, but the 24-year-old blueliner may opt to play the 2020-21 season in his homeland of Sweden.