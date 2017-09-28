Senators' Andrew Hammond: Waived by team

Hammond was placed on waivers by Ottawa on Thursday in order to reassign him to AHL Belleville.

Hammond would have needed to completely blow away team brass during training camp considering the organization signed Mike Condon to a three-year, $7.2 million contract in the offseason to serve as the No. 2 behind Craig Anderson. Between the NHL and AHL, the 29-year-old Hammond logged just 11 games last season in which he posted a combined 2-5-0 record. Look for the British Columbia native to serve as the primary backstop for Belleville this year.